The produce packaging market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the produce packaging market in North America by application that includes packaging for fruits, packaging for vegetables, and packaging for other produce. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: consumer demand for convenience

Consumer-based drivers will change over time, but one driver that remains relevant is the consumer demand for convenience. Customers demand food products to be available in smaller sized, convenient packages. Many manufacturers are now trying to come up with consumer packages that are convenient such as the pouch bags with a resealable zipper, resealable plastic containers and others. One of the factors that makes convenience the focus for retail grocery stores is that the fruits are packed in small quantities and are easily accessible. Hence, customers can pick them up and make on-the-go purchase decisions.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packagingresearch, "It is slightly expensive to produce packaging that is more convenient, but most customers do not have a problem with the high costs, provided that the packaging is easy-to-handle. One-person households make up nearly one-quarter of the households in the US, and two-person households are over 50% of the households in the US. Therefore, these households prefer to buy small quantities of produce in shrink-wrapped or plastic containers."

Market trend: active and smart packaging

The main aim of active and smart packaging is to increase the shelf life of food apart from ensuring microbial safety and maintaining nutritional quality. Smart packaging utilizes features, which add value and enhance the mechanical, electronic, and responsive features of the product. This packaging is segmented into two types, packaging that incorporates integrated circuits (ICs) and packages without incorporated integrated circuits (ICs). Packaging with diagnostic indicators also falls within the smart packaging segment. These types of packaging can monitor vibration, tilt, shock, acidity, heat, chemicals, bacteria or virus in case they develop or are contracted.

Market challenge: volatility in raw material prices

The volatility in the prices of raw materials is a major challenge faced by the vendors in the produce packaging industry. The popular raw materials used are paper for corrugated fiberboards and oil-based derivatives. The increasing fluctuation in the demand and supply for these raw materials during the past few years has led to a significant variation in their prices. The prices for wood fiber in the pulp industry have fallen in the US, with the greatest decline in the northeastern and northwestern parts of the country, where prices have fallen by around 10%-15%.

Some of the key vendors in the market

Amcor

Sealed Air

Tetra Pak

Mondi

Most competitors in the produce packaging market in North America are concentrating on delivering bulk solutions to the grower and packer. The vendors focus on creating packaging solutions that can control the moisture of the produce, protect it against damage, prevent infections from occurring, and enhance ease of use. Few products such as NaturePlus of Amcor also focus on providing compostable or recyclable packaging solutions. Packaging companies also focus on providing attractive primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging to appeal to the customers.

