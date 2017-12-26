Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris Speaks Your Language

MUMBAI, December 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Introduces multilingual website; now available in Chinese, Spanish, German and French for hotels, destinations, experiences and much more

The influence of technology on the hotel industry has never been more prominent than it is today. With a digitally heightened future for the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris has launched its multilingual website that provides information in four additional languages - Simplified Chinese, Spanish, German and French.

In addition to tajhotels.com, the new language-specific domain, taj-hotels.cn has been built with a fully-responsive design that will make the online search experience simpler across all platforms for travellers looking to experience true Indian hospitality. Providing detailed information on rooms, hotel offers, destinations, services, and the Taj InnerCircle loyalty programme, illustrated with more than 10,000 images of hotels and destinations, the site invites travellers to explore the world with Taj.

Initially available across 45 hotels, Taj's multilingual website facility will soon encompass all 99 hotels to reach a wider audience globally. In keeping with its tradition of addressing every guests' need, the Taj website ensures ease of search and booking for guests, in a language of their choice.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Chinmai Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, said, "With the launch of our multilingual website, we are not only welcoming our guests from across the world, but also showcasing our products and services in languages they prefer. The customized local content and language specific domains will help Taj Hotels boost its presence across markets and gain relevance in both organic and paid searches, while enhancing our international revenue from these important feeder markets. It will also support our travel operator partners based in these countries as they will now be able to showcase some of our best products in local languages."

Established in 1903, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris is one of Asia's largest and finest group of hotels, comprising 99 hotels in 61 locations across the globe, including presence in India, North America, United Kingdom, Africa, Middle East, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan and Nepal. For more information, visit http://www.tajhotels.com

