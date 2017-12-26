

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - The 29th of December, or 'Boxing Up' Day , will be the best day for people in Britain to list for re-sale on eBay any Christmas gifts that are not right for them and make self-improvement purchases ahead of the new year, according to data by online marketplace eBay Inc. (EBAY).



eBay said that its data showed households across the UK are set to receive more than 850 million pounds worth of gifts that are not right for them.



One in five of Brits stated that they would use the money they make from re-selling Christmas gifts to fund their new year goals, with the average person set to spend 511 pounds in January on items including new clothes, DIY, hairstyles and fitness equipment.



According to eBay, the best time to re-sell gifts is between 9 pm and 10 pm on 29th of December on eBay as the online marketplace sees a peak in searches - one every eight seconds.



Analysts at eBay have trawled through all the data from 2016 to create a list of the best items to re-sell on the 29th of December this year, based on best sellers from last year between 27th and 30th December.



DVDs and blu-rays, home décor items such as lamps, vases and soft furnishings, DIY materials like powertools, and mobile smart phones top the list of the best items to re-sell.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX