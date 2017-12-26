

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's unemployment rate decreased in November after remaining stable in the previous four months, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 2.7 percent in November from 2.8 percent in October. Moreover, the latest jobless rate was the lowest since 1993.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate edged down to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent.



The number of unemployed people totaled 1.78 million November, down from 1.81 million in the preceding month.



Meanwhile, another data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that the real household spending increased 1.7 percent annually in November.



