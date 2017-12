WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH), announced a pump call-out agreement with Emirates for its 777X aircraft. Emirates is the launch customer of the new Boeing aircraft with an order book of 150 777X. Parker will provide the hydraulic engine-driven pump and AC motor pump on the fleet of 777X wide-body airplanes.



Emirates, currently the largest operator of the Boeing 777 aircraft, expects to take delivery of the first 777X in 2020.



