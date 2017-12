NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee dropped against the U.S. dollar in afternoon deals on Tuesday, as regional shares fell.



The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fell 20.65 points or 0.06 percent to 33,920, while the broader Nifty index dropped 6.35 points or 0.06 percent to 10,487.



The rupee slipped to a 5-day low of 63.97 against the greenback. The next possible support for the rupee is seen around the 65.00 region. The Indian markets were closed on Monday due to Christmas holiday.



