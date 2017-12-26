

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Natixis announced the finalisation of the sale of its 15% stake in CACEIS to Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole will be CACEIS' sole shareholder following the transaction.



The transaction is set to have an estimated impact on Natixis' CET1 ratio of around +12bps as at 31/12/2017. Natixis said it will recognize a 74 million euros capital gain before tax in its fourth quarter 2017 financial statements.



Crédit Agricole noted that the transaction will be accretive to the earnings of Crédit Agricole Group and Crédit Agricole S.A. as of 2018. It will have a negative impact of approximately -10 basis points on the fully-loaded CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A. and of around -5 basis points on that of Crédit Agricole Group.



