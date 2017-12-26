

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its European major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



The greenback that closed Friday's deals at 1.3358 against the pound weakened to 1.3376.



Reversing from an early high of 0.9897 against the franc, the greenback edged down to 0.9887.



The greenback slipped to a session's low of 1.1876 against the euro from Friday's closing value of 1.1874.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 1.35 against the pound, 0.97 against the franc and 1.20 against the euro.



