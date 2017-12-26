

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY) said that it has launched Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Alkeran (melphalan hydrochloride) for Injection in the United States market approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The Alkeran brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $107 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2017 according to IMS Health.



Dr. Reddy's Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection is available in a carton containing one single-dose clear glass vial of freeze-dried melphalan hydrochloride equivalent to 50 mg melphalan and one 10 mL clear glass vial of sterile diluent.



