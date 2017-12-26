42Gears Wins Mobile Star Awards 2017

BANGALORE, December 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, one of the fastest growing Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Solution provider announces that it has emerged as a top Mobile Enterprise winner in the Mobile Star Awards 2017 by Mobile Village.

MobileVillage drives mobile products development and marketing by promoting tech innovators and advancing top-tier applications around the world. The 'Mobile Star Awards' is the world's largest mobile innovations and software/apps awards program, conducted annually for the last 16 years. The award program recognizes and honors leading and cutting-edge mobile apps, enterprise mobile software, mobile devices and accessories, operator solutions, success stories, and innovators in over 100 categories.

42Gears won in two separate categories; Apps, Devices & Endpoint Management and Kiosk Management. SureMDM by 42Gears was declared a winner in the Apps, Devices & Endpoint Management category. 42Gears' lockdown products - SureLock and SureFox won in the Kiosk Management category. Click here to see the full coverage.

Abhay Koranne, Senior Vice President, 42Gears Mobility Systems said, "We are happy to receive this honor from Mobile Village. Winning in these categories is an acknowledgement of the positive reception of our platform by our global customers. Through 42Gears Unified Endpoint Management(UEM) platform, we will continue to enable our customers to manage boundaryless Digital Workplaces."

About 42Gears

42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and On-premise UEM solutions. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise mobile devices, desktops, IoT and more. More than 7,000 customers across 106 countries use 42Gears for managing BYOD and Company Owned Device devices deployment scenarios. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visithttp://www.42gears.com .

