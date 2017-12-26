What Is IOTA Coin?The cryptocurrency marketplace is heating up. As more investors and tech-savvy developers jump on board, it's only natural that this new technology will grow in popularity.However, at the moment, all this attention is almost entirely focused on one lodestar: Bitcoin. Almost nobody is asking, "What is IOTA coin, and what are the IOTA benefits?"That's understandable. Bitcoin is, after all, the progenitor. And its explosive growth and commanding market lead make it a formidable currency in its own right. A $275.0-billion market.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...