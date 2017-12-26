

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's capacity utilization decreased for the first time in five months in December, while business coincidence weakened for the third straight month, figures from the central bank revealed Tuesday.



The capacity utilization rate dropped to 79.0 percent in December from 79.9 percent in November.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate also fell to 79.0 percent from 79.5 percent.



Separate data from the central bank showed that business confidence index declined for the third consecutive month in December to 103.3 from 106.3 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX