Active-Investors: Free Research Report as D.R. Horton's Revenue Jumped 12% and EPS Advanced 10%

Stock Monitor: Hovnanian Enterprises Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Horton's revenue totaled $4.07 billion compared to $3.65 billion for Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $4.04 billion.

During Q4 FY17, Horton's Homebuilding revenue jumped 11% to $4.1 billion from $3.7 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's homes closed increased 7% to 13,165 homes in the reported quarter compared to 12,247 homes in the year-earlier same quarter. For FY17, Horton's Homebuilding revenue increased 16% to $13.7 billion from $11.9 billion in FY16.

For Q4 FY17, Horton's net sales orders grew 18% to 10,333 homes from 8,744 homes in the year-ago comparable quarter, and the value of net sales orders increased 19% to $3.1 billion from $2.6 billion. The Company's cancellation rate was 25% for the reported quarter.

At September 30, 2017, Horton's Homes in inventory increased 13% to 26,200 homes compared to 23,100 homes at September 30, 2016. At September 30, 2017, the Company's land and lot portfolio consisted of 249,000 lots, of which 50% were owned and 50% were controlled through option contracts, compared to 205,000 lots at September 30, 2016, of which 55% were owned and 45% were controlled through option contracts.

Horton's Homebuilding return on inventory (ROI) improved 120 basis points to 16.6% in FY17 from 15.4% in FY16.

Horton's net income jumped 10% to $313.2 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for Q4 FY17 compared to $283.6 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's earnings met Wall Street's estimates of $0.82 per share. For FY17, the Company's net income increased 17% to $1.0 billion, or $2.74 per diluted share, compared to $886.3 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

Horton's net cash provided by operations was $435.1 million for FY17, and the Company ended the year with $973.0 million of Homebuilding unrestricted cash and Homebuilding debt to total capital of 24.0%.

Guidance for FY18

For FY18, Horton is forecasting a consolidated pre-tax profit margin of 11.5% to 11.7%, and consolidated revenues in the band of $15.5 billion to $16.3 billion. The Company is projecting Homes closed between 50,500 homes and 52,500 homes, and a home sales gross margin of approximately 20%. The Company is also expecting Homebuilding SG&A as a percentage of homebuilding of revenues of around 8.7%. Horton is estimating cash flow from operations to be of at least $500 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 22, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, D.R. Horton's stock slightly fell 0.20%, ending the trading session at $50.83.

Volume traded for the day: 2.36 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.52%; previous three-month period - up 37.08%; past twelve-month period - up 83.11%; and year-to-date - up 85.99%

After last Friday's close, D.R. Horton's market cap was at $19.10 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.56.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Residential Construction industry.

