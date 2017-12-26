Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Cypress Semiconductor has a Dividend Yield of 2.78%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on December 27, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2017 / Active-Investors has a free review on Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on December 27, 2017. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on December 26, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on CY:

Dividend Declared

On November 08, 2017, Cypress Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution of $0.11 per share payable to holders of record of the Company's common stock at the close of business on December 28, 2017. This dividend will be paid on January 18, 2018.

Cypress Semiconductor's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.78%, which is more than double the average dividend yield of 1.24% for the Utilities sector.

Dividend Insights

Cypress Semiconductor has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.79 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Cypress Semiconductor is forecasted to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $0.44 per share.

As of October 01, 2017, Cypress Semiconductor's cash and cash equivalents totaled $131.56 million compared to $121.14 million as on January 01, 2017. For the three months ended October 01, 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $143.78 million compared to $32.45 million for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Cypress Semiconductor

On December 18, 2017, Cypress Semiconductor announced the appointment of Jeannine Sargent to its Board of Directors. Sargent brings 30 years of experience encompassing leadership, operations, marketing, and engineering roles within a diverse mix of high tech component and systems companies across multiple industries. As part of her responsibilities on Cypress Semiconductor's Board, she will serve on the Company's Compensation Committee.

In her most recent role as President of Innovation and New Ventures at Flex, a leading contract design, engineering and manufacturing Company, Sargent led the fastest growing and highest margin design-enabled business. Prior to this, she served as president of Flex's Energy business, which she helped build into a global multi-billion-dollar industry leader focusing on renewable energy, smart grid and solid-state lighting technologies, products and services. In her career, Sargent has served as CEO at both Oerlikon Solar, a thin-film silicon solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer, and Voyan Technology, an embedded systems software provider to the communications and semiconductor industries.

About Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Cypress Semiconductor is the leader in advanced embedded system solutions for the world's most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics, and medical products. The Company's microcontrollers, analog ICs, wireless, and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 22, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Cypress Semiconductor's stock slightly declined 0.46%, ending the trading session at $15.31.

Volume traded for the day: 7.30 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.83 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 8.05%; previous six-month period - up 13.66%; past twelve-month period - up 31.30%; and year-to-date - up 33.83%

After last Friday's close, Cypress Semiconductor's market cap was at $5.13 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.87%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Broad Line industry.

