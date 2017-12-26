

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market activities across the globe were subdued due to the Christmas holidays. On a comparatively weak day, the market is mainly focusing on the Richmond's Manufacturing Index, the Dallas Fed manufacturing Survey report and the Dallas Fed manufacturing Survey report to be published on Tuesday.



Asian shares closed mostly lower, while European stock exchanges are closed for the day. The initial clues from the U.S. Futures Market Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower for the day. AS OF As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures are declining 27 points, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 12.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed moderately lower on Friday. The Dow dipped 28.23 points or 0.1 percent to 24,754.06, the Nasdaq edged down 5.40 points or 0.1 percent to 6,959.96 and the S&P 500 slipped 1.23 points or 0.1 percent to 2,683.34.



On the economic front, the Federal Reserve of Richmond's Manufacturing Index for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 23, down from 30 in the prior month.



The State Street Investor Confidence Index for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The prior month confidence index was 97.1.



The Dallas Fed manufacturing Survey report for December will be released at 10.30 am ET. The general activity Index consensus for the month is 20.0, slightly down from 19.4 a month ago.



Two year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Natixis announced the finalisation of the sale of its 15 percent stake in CACEIS to Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole will be CACEIS' sole shareholder following the transaction. The transaction is set to have an estimated impact on Natixis' CET1 ratio of around +12bps as by end of December. Natixis said it will recognize a 74 million euros capital gain before tax in its fourth quarter 2017 financial statements.



Asian markets ended lower on Tuesday. Australian and Hong Kong markets are closed for Christmas.



The Japanese market ended slightly down with its benchmark Nikkei 225 losing about 0.2 percent, settling at 22,892.69. In Shanghai, the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.7 percent to 3,304.72.



European markets were closed for the day.



