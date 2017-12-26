Active-Investors: Wired News - Rent-A-Center Announces Proposal to Amend its Certificate of Incorporation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RCII as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 21, 2017, the Company declared that its Board of Directors has unanimously voted to submit a proposal to amend its certificate of incorporation so that all of its directors can stand for election on an annual basis. At present, the Company's directors are divided into three classes, wherein the members of each class serve alternated three-year terms so that one-third of the Board seats are available for election each year. The proposal would be submitted to all the stockholders of Rent-A-Center at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is expected to take place on June 05, 2018. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Rent-A-Center most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RCII

Amendment Depends on Stockholders' Approval

The amendment to the Rent-A-Center's certificate of incorporation for declassification of the Board of Directors requires the approval of stockholders representing at least 80% of all shares of the Company's common stock entitled to vote on the declassification amendment.

For this purpose, the proposal for the Board's declassification plan will be mentioned in detail in Rent-A-Center's 2018 proxy statement, which will be filed in advance of the 2018 Annual Meeting.

Directors would be Able to Stand for Election on Annual Basis

The declassification of the Board of Rent-A-Center will be implemented once its stockholders approve the amendment to its certificate of incorporation. In this regard, each current director has committed to tender his resignation after the 2018 Annual Meeting if he is a member of the Board at that time. And then subsequently, the remaining members of the Board would reappoint each such director to the Board.

As a result of this process, every member of the Rent-A-Center's Board would serve a one-year term after the Company's 2018 Annual Meeting, and will stand for election annually. This new cycle would continue from the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Rent-A-Center's Largest Shareholder Supports the Move

Engaged Capital, which is the largest stockholder of Rent-A-Center, has already stated that its supports the declassification of the Company's Board and the corresponding resolution.

In this regard, Engaged Capital mentioned that it appreciates the new Board's proactive decision to announce more shareholder friendly actions, post their decision to explore strategic alternatives. It believes that the current Board understands and practices robust corporate governance practices, including strong and independent oversight, and will thus continue to be an important contributor to enhancing shareholder value at Rent-A-Center.



About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center is a leader in the rent-to-own industry. It works towards improving the quality of life of its customers by offering them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation. The Company is based in Plano, Texas and it owns and operates stores in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Puerto Rico, and Acceptance NOW kiosk locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 22, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Rent-A-Center's stock dropped 1.91%, ending the trading session at $10.80.

Volume traded for the day: 825.37 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, Rent-A-Center's market cap was at $586.98 million.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Rental & Leasing Services industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors