Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Magna's Revenues Grew 7.35%; Beat Estimates

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q3 FY17, Magna's revenues advanced 7.35% to $9.50 billion compared to $8.85 billion in Q3 FY16. Revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $9.05 billion.

The Company had operating income of $670.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $692.00 million in Q3 FY16, declining by 3.18%.

Magna's net income was $503.00 million in Q3 FY17, same as in Q3 FY16. The Company's diluted earnings were $1.36 per share in the reported quarter compared to $1.29 per share in Q3 FY16, advancing 5.43% on a y-o-y basis. Diluted EPS was $1.36 per share, surpassing analysts' estimates of $1.34 per share.

Magna's Segment Details

The North America segment posted sales of $4.89 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $5.11 billion in Q3 FY16, reflecting a decline of 4.24% on a y-o-y basis, due to lower production volumes, end of production of certain programs. This segment's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was $463.00 million in Q3 FY17, compared to $512.00 million in Q3 FY16, declining by 9.57%, due to lower production sales, net customer concessions.

The Company's Europe segment had revenues of $3.90 billion in the reported quarter compared to $3.10 billion in Q3 FY16, advancing 25.73% due to the launch of new programs and strengthening of foreign currencies against the US dollar. The segment's adjusted EBIT was $113.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $115.00 million in Q3 FY16, declining by 1.74% on a y-o-y basis due to operational inefficiencies, higher commodity costs, and reduced earnings.

The Asia segment had revenues of $676.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $654.00 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 3.36%, due to launch of new programs, and higher production volumes. This segment's adjusted EBIT was $77.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $64.00 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 20.31% due to higher equity income and higher margins.

The Company's Rest of World segment had revenues of $161.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $129.00 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 24.81%, due to higher production volumes on certain existing programs, launch of new programs, and net customer price increases. The segment's adjusted EBIT was $14.00 million in the reported quarter compared to a negative adjusted EBIT of $5.00 million in Q3 FY16, due to net customer price increases.

The Corporate and Other segment had negative revenues of $130.00 million in the reported quarter compared to negative revenue of $145.00 million in Q3 FY16. The segment's adjusted EBIT was $25.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $29.00 million in Q3 FY16, declining 13.79% on a y-o-y basis, due to higher net foreign exchange losses.

Cash Matters

Magna had cash and cash equivalents of $895.00 million on September 30, 2017, compared to $544.00 million on September 30, 2016. The Company had cash inflow from operating activities of $881.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $657.00 million in Q3 FY16. In Q3 FY17, the Company repurchased 8.70 million common shares for a cash consideration of $422.00 million. Magna paid cash dividends of $0.275 per share in Q3 FY17, for a total of $99.00 million, payable on December 08, 2017, to shareholders of record as of November 24, 2017.

Outlook

In fiscal 2017, Magna anticipates full-year revenues in the range of $38.30 billion to $39.50 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 22, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Magna International's stock marginally declined 0.80%, ending the trading session at $57.37.

Volume traded for the day: 442.03 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.01%; previous three-month period - up 7.58%; past twelve-month period - up 30.48%; and year-to-date - up 32.19%

After last Friday's close, Magna International's market cap was at $20.77 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 10.23.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Auto Parts Wholesale industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

