Active-Investors: Free Research Report as J. C. Penney Reported Better Than Expected Results

Stock Monitor: J.C. Penney Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended October 28, 2017, J. C. Penney's total revenues decreased 1.8% to $2.81 billion from $2.86 billion in Q3 FY16, primarily due to the closing of 139 stores during 2017 through the end of the third quarter. The Company's total revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.77 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's comparable net sales increased 1.7%.

During Q3 FY17, J. C. Penney's gross profit decreased 10.1% to $955 million from $1.06 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 320 basis points to 34% of revenue from 37.2% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, J. C. Penney's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 37.9% to $108 million from $174 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 230 basis points to 3.8% of revenue from 6.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, J. C. Penney's operating loss was $79 million versus an operating income of $23 million in the comparable period of last year.

During Q3 FY17, J. C. Penney's earnings before tax (EBT) was negative $157 million compared to negative $64 million in the corresponding period of last year.

For the reported quarter, J. C. Penney's net loss was $128 million compared to a net loss of $67 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was negative $0.41 compared to negative $0.22 in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, J. C. Penney's adjusted net loss was $102 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $65 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was negative $0.33 compared to negative $0.21 in Q3 FY16, surpassing analysts' expectations of negative $0.42.

Balance Sheet

As on October 28, 2017, J. C. Penney's cash and cash equivalents increased 1.1% to $185 billion from $183 million as on October 29, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 10.4% to $4.04 billion from $4.51 billion in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's merchandise inventory decreased 8.8% to $3.37 billion from $3.69 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's merchandise accounts payable decreased 10.1% to $1.34 billion from $1.49 billion in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, J. C. Penney's net cash provided by operating activities was negative $239 million versus negative $193 million in the comparable period of last year. During Q3 FY17, J. C. Penney's free cash flow was negative $327 million compared to negative $315 million in Q3 FY16.

Outlook

For FY17, the Company expects comparable net sales growth to be negative 1% - 0%, and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.02 - $0.08. The Company estimates free cash flow to be in the band of $200 million -$300 million for the fiscal year 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 22, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, J.C. Penney's stock climbed 3.63%, ending the trading session at $3.14.

Volume traded for the day: 11.15 million shares.

After last Friday's close, J.C. Penney's market cap was at $978.42 million.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Department Stores industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

