Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Wheaton Precious Metals' Results Were Below Analysts' Expectations

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Wheaton Precious Metals' revenues decreased 12.9% to $203.03 million from $233.20 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers were below analysts' expectations of $220.82 million.

During Q3 FY17, Wheaton Precious Metals' gross profit decreased 15.8% to $82.95 million from $98.51 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 130 basis points to 40.9% of revenue from 42.2% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Wheaton Precious Metals' earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 18.7% to $66.32 million from $81.61 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 230 basis points to 32.7% of revenue from 35% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Wheaton Precious Metals' net income decreased 20% to $66.58 million from $82.99 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 21.1% to $0.15 from $0.19 in the corresponding period of last year, and was below analysts' expectations of $0.16.

Segment Details

Silver - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Silver segment's revenue decreased 18.8% to $97.13 million from $119.57 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's average realized price decreased 13.6% to $16.87 from $19.53 in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's total silver ounces production decreased 0.7% to 7,595 from 7,651 in Q3 FY16, due to a lower production from the San Dimas mine, resulting from various operational issues. For the reported quarter, the Company's total silver ounces sales were 5,758 compared to 6,122 in Q3 FY16.

Gold - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Gold segment's revenue decreased 6.8% to $105.91 million from $113.63 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's average realized price decreased 4% to $1,283 from $1,336 in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's total gold ounces production decreased 15.1% to 95,897 from 113,008 in Q3 FY16, primarily due to a reduction of the Company's share of the gold production at the 777 mine from 100% to 50%, which became effective on January 01, 2017, coupled with reduced production at Minto. For the reported quarter, the Company's total gold ounces sales were 82,548 compared to 85,063 in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Wheaton Precious Metals' cash and cash equivalents decreased 43.8% to $69.91 million from $124.30 million as on December 31, 2016.

For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts receivable increased 154.3% to $5.90 million from $2.32 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable and accrued liabilities decreased 28.2% to $13.52 million from $18.83 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's cash provided by operating activities decreased 20.1% to $129.12 million from $161.58 million in the corresponding period of last year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 22, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Wheaton Precious Metals' stock was slightly up 0.09%, ending the trading session at $22.03.

Volume traded for the day: 1.15 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.23%; previous three-month period - up 14.38%; past twelve-month period - up 27.05%; and year-to-date - up 14.03%

After last Friday's close, Wheaton Precious Metals' market cap was at $9.74 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 47.27.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.63%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Silver industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

