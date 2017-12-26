Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Walt Disney's EPS Surged 3%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DIS. The Company posted its financial results on November 09, 2017, for the fourth quarter fiscal 2017. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, The Walt Disney most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DIS

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Walt Disney's revenues decreased 3% to $12.78 billion from $13.14 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue was below analysts' expectations of $13.23 billion.

During FY17, the Company's revenue decreased 1% to $55.14 billion from $55.63 billion in FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's segment operating income decreased 11% to $2.81 billion from $3.18 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Walt Disney's earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 6.5% to $2.69 billion from $2.88 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 80 basis points to 21.1% of revenue from 21.9% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Walt Disney's net income decreased 1.4% to $1.87 billion from $1.89 billion in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS increased 3% to $1.13 on a y-o-y basis from $1.10 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Walt Disney's adjusted net income decreased 6.9% to $1.77 billion from $1.90 billion in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 3% to $1.07 from $1.10 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS was below analysts' expectations of $1.13.

During FY17, the Company's net income decreased 4% to $8.98 billion from $9.39 billion in FY16. During FY17, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 1% to $5.69 from $5.73 in FY16. During FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was $5.70 compared to $5.72 in FY16.

Segment Details

Media Networks - During Q4 FY17, the Media Networks segment's revenues decreased 3% to $5.47 billion from $5.66 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 12% to $1.48 billion from $1.67 billion in Q4 FY16.

Parks and Resorts - During Q4 FY17, the Parks and Resorts segment's net revenue increased 6% to $4.67 billion from $4.39 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 7% to $746 million from $699 million in Q4 FY16.

Studio Entertainment - During Q4 FY17, the Studio Entertainment segment's net revenue decreased 21% to $1.43 billion from $1.81 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 43% to $218 million from $381 million in Q4 FY16.

Consumer Products & Interactive Media - During Q4 FY17, the Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment's net revenue decreased 6% to $1.22 billion from $1.29 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter the segment's operating income decreased 12% to $373 million from $424 million in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Walt Disney's cash and cash equivalents decreased 12.9% to $4.02 billion from $4.61 billion on October 01, 2016.

For the reported quarter, the Company's receivables decreased 4.8% to $8.63 billion from $9.07 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable and other accrued liabilities decreased 3% to $8.86 billion from $9.13 billion in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, Walt Disney's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 6% to $12.34 billion from $13.14 billion in FY16. During FY17, Walt Disney's free cash flow increased 4% to $8.72 billion from $8.36 billion in FY16.

On November 29, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors announced a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.84 per share, payable on January 11, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 22, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, The Walt Disney's stock was marginally down 0.82%, ending the trading session at $108.67.

Volume traded for the day: 7.37 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.77%; previous three-month period - up 9.14%; past twelve-month period - up 3.08%; and year-to-date - up 4.27%

After last Friday's close, The Walt Disney's market cap was at $165.48 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.13.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.55%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Entertainment - Diversified industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors