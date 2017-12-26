Active-Investors: Free Research Report as C&J Energy's Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) ("C&J Energy"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CJ. The Company posted its financial results on November 09, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The Houston, Texas-based Company reported a 90.4% surge in quarterly revenues. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, C&J Energy Services most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CJ

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q3 FY17, C&J Energy posted revenues of $442.65 million, which came in above the $232.54 million recorded at the end of Q3 FY16. However, the Company's total revenue numbers fell short of market expectations of $445.87 million. The Company attributed the growth during the reported quarter to strong activity levels, higher utilization, and pricing in its Completion Services segment.

The oil & gas equipment and services Company reported a net income of $10.48 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 versus a net loss of $106.39 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. Meanwhile, market analysts had forecasted a net income of $0.07 per diluted share for Q3 FY17.

Earnings Metrics

For Q3 FY17, the Company's direct costs were $339.98 million, up from the $216.84 million spent in the last year's same quarter. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $59.64 million for the reported quarter versus $48.83 million in Q3 FY16, while Research and Development (R&D) expenses were down to $1.67 million in Q3 FY17 from $1.80 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's operating income for the reported quarter stood at $6.41 million compared to an operating loss of $85.55 million in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, C&J Energy's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $43.90 million for the reported quarter versus a negative adjusted EBIDTA of $17.91 million in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Segment Performance

During Q3 FY17, the Completion Services segment's revenues increased to $344.94 million from $140.20 million in Q3 FY16. The segment posted an operating income of $45.76 million in Q3 FY17 compared to an operating loss of $42.69 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Furthermore, the segment's adjusted EBITDA was $69.02 million for Q3 FY17 versus a negative adjusted EBITDA of $6.09 million in Q3 FY16.

The Well Support Services segment reported revenues of $97.71 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $90.31 million in Q3 FY16. The segment's operating loss came in at $10.026 million for Q3 FY17 compared to an operating loss of $11.65 million in the previous year's same quarter. Additionally, the segment posted an adjusted EBITDA of $0.79 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $6.82 million in Q3 FY16.

Cash Matters

During the nine months ended September 30, 2017, C&J Energy used $60.83 million of cash for its operating activities versus $82.74 million in the prior year's same period. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $213.12 million as on September 30, 2017, compared to $64.58 million at the close of books as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 22, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, C&J Energy Services' stock marginally fell 0.29%, ending the trading session at $33.89.

Volume traded for the day: 242.91 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 13.61%; previous three-month period - up 11.52%; and past six-month period - up 7.42%

After last Friday's close, C&J Energy Services' market cap was at $2.15 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.02.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors