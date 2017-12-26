Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Air Lease's Q3 Results Rose to Outshine Estimates

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Air Lease Corp. (NYSE: AL). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AL. The Company posted its financial results on November 09, 2017, for the third quarter fiscal 2017 (Q3 FY17). The Los Angeles, California-based Company's total revenues and diluted EPS grew 6.1% and 4.7% y-o-y, respectively; outperforming market consensus estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q3 FY17, Air Lease posted total revenues of $376.77 million, up from $355.10 million recorded at the end of Q3 FY16. Total revenues numbers for the reported quarter topped market expectations of $374.61 million. Rental of flight equipment revenues were $359.49 million compared to $340.86 million in the last year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, aircraft sales, trading and other revenues amounted to $17.28 million in the reported quarter, rising from $14.24 million in Q3 FY16.

The Company that leases planes to airlines reported net income of $99.19 million, or $0.90 per diluted share in Q3 FY17, up from $93.28 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected to report adjusted diluted EPS of $0.80

Operating Metrics

In the three months ended on September 30, 2017, the Company incurred selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses of $19.26 million compared to $19.87 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's total expenses for the reported quarter stood at $222.65 million compared to $210.53 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Furthermore, the Company reported adjusted net income before income taxes of $166.44 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 versus $157.26 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16.

Air Lease posted pre-tax margin of 40.9% for Q3 FY17 compared to 40.7% in Q3 FY16. The Company's trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2017, adjusted pre-tax return on equity was 18.5% versus 19.0% in the last year's comparable quarter.

As of September 30, 2017, the Company's fleet comprised of 236 owned aircraft, with a weighted-average age and remaining lease term of 3.7 years and 6.8 years, respectively, and 51 managed aircraft. Furthermore, Air Lease took delivery of three new aircraft and sold seven aircraft from its operating lease portfolio during Q3 FY17.

Balance Sheet

The Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $751.64 million in the first nine months of FY17, compared to $761.48 million in the prior year's comparable period. The Company had cash and cash equivalents balance of $226.02 million, as on September 30, 2017, compared to $274.80 million, at the close of books on December 31, 2016.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

In its earnings press release, Air Lease's Board of Directors hiked the quarterly cash dividend by 33% from $0.075 per share to $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on January 04, 2018, to holders of common stock on record as of December 14, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 22, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Air Lease's stock slightly climbed 0.78%, ending the trading session at $47.82.

Volume traded for the day: 589.88 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 14.90%; previous three-month period - up 16.86%; past twelve-month period - up 35.93%; and year-to-date - up 39.30%

After last Friday's close, Air Lease's market cap was at $4.90 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 13.74.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.84%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Rental & Leasing Services industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

