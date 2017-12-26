Christmas celebration on Chinese social media: Pitu introduced new Christmas feature to add Santa Claus hat on social media profile

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the holiday, Tencent's Pitu rolled out a new Christmas feature, enabling users to add Santa Claus hat to their social media profile.The featurecan adjust the size and position of the Santa hat so it looks just right based on the angle and size of users' head and face in the photo.

The new Christmas featurealso includes an option to generate special Christmasemoji packages. Users can upload their selfie and select animated Christmas looks to create emojis for online chatting.

Developed by Tencent, Pitu is a practical photo enhancement app. The app comes with seven modules, including "Photo Enhancement", "Natural Makeup", "Crazy Makeover" and "Magic Cutout". With the easy-to-use practical photo editing feature, users are able to create DSLR-grade photos with their smartphones, while giving themselves a makeover with several fashion enhancing options.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622900/Tiantian_Pitu_Christmas_feature.jpg