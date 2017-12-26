White Oak Healthcare Finance, LLC ("WOHCF") today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a $60 million senior credit facility to finance the acquisition of SoClean Inc. ("SoClean") by DW Healthcare Partners. SoClean is the only provider of fully automated cleaning devices for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure ("CPAP") machines. CPAPs are used to improve health outcomes for those suffering from obstructive sleep apnea and other sleep disorders.

"SoClean has developed a patented and proprietary device that is the only fully automated cleaning device on the market," said WOHCF's Managing Director and Partner, Isaac Soleimani. "SoClean provides an effective solution to an otherwise burdensome, but necessary, cleaning process for CPAP equipment."

SoClean cleaning devices sanitize the CPAP mask, hose and reservoir without the need for disassembly, water or chemicals. Improperly cleaned CPAP equipment is filled with harmful bacteria and germs that could make people sick when breathed into their body. Unlike the traditional soap and water cleaning approach, SoClean's natural approach to CPAP sanitizing kills 99.9% of bacteria and germs, which leads to a healthier breathing experience.

For more information, visit http://www.soclean.com.

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm manages over USD $800 million in committed capital and invests in profitable healthcare companies with proven management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned healthcare executives with more than 110 years of combined industry experience. The firm provides the capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition expertise to help mid-to-late-stage companies realize their potential for growth. For more details, please visit our website at www.dwhp.com.

About White Oak Healthcare Finance

White Oak Healthcare Finance, LLC ("WOHCF"), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a lender to all subsectors within the healthcare industry including healthcare services, pharma and life sciences, medical devices, healthcare technology, healthcare real estate, hospitals and SNFs. WOHCF has deep domain expertise with a sole focus on healthcare which enables it to provide flexible and creative solutions with certainty of execution. WOHCF offers a differentiated product set including cash flow term loans, asset based loans and ABL Stretch facilities, unitranche facilities, last out financings, real estate financings, equipment financings and opportunistic investments. As a lender with large pools of capital to deploy, WOHCF generally holds its full loan positions to maturity.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors, LLC's disciplined investment process aims to deliver risk-adjusted investment returns for our investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

