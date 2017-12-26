

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) disclosed in a regulatory filing Tuesday that on December 24, 2017, it resubmitted its capital plan as required by the Federal Reserve Board for the 2017 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review or 'CCAR' process to address certain weaknesses identified in the Company's capital planning process. In connection with the resubmission, the Company's Board of Directors reduced the authorized repurchases of the Company's common stock to up to $1.0 billion for the remaining 2017 CCAR period, which ends June 30, 2018.



In June 2017, the Company announced that the Board had authorized the repurchase of up to $1.85 billion of the Company's common stock beginning in the third quarter of 2017 through the second quarter of 2018.



To date, the Company has repurchased an immaterial amount of its common stock under the 2017 Repurchase Program. If the Federal Reserve objects to the resubmitted capital plan, it may restrict subsequent capital distributions.



The Board's decision was driven by the estimated near term adverse impact to the Company's financial position as a result of the anticipated reduction in the carrying value of certain tax assets and additional tax expenses resulting from the Tax Act.



The Company currently estimates that the Tax Act will result in an approximately $1.9 billion charge against net income primarily due to the write down of its deferred tax assets as a result of the Tax Act's reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, a one-time tax on the Company's unrepatriated foreign earnings, and other anticipated impacts associated with the Tax Act.



The Company expects to maintain its quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, subject to approval by the Board.



