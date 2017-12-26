

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to rise Tuesday morning as stocks were set to fall in thin trade after the holiday break.



Much of the world remains at home today, but U.S. markets are open.



Gold was up $5 at $1285 an ounce amid speculation the Federal Reserve will relent from interest rate hikes until a sustained bout of inflation at healthier levels.



On a day bereft of much corporate or economic news, , Case-Shiller home prices are coming at 9 am ET.



the Federal Reserve of Richmond's Manufacturing Index for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 23, down from 30 in the prior month.



