

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures inched higher Tuesday morning, erasing overnight losses after a report saying Saudi officials are optimistic about the global market.



Saudi Arabia expects oil revenue to jump about 80 percent by 2023 thanks to increased production and $75 oil, according to a Bloomberg report.



WTI light sweet oil added 5 cents to $58.51 a barrel. U.S. oil inventories data will be delayed by a day due the Christmas break.



Case-Shiller home prices are due at 9 am ET.



The Federal Reserve of Richmond's Manufacturing Index for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 23, down from 30 in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX