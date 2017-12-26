

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States, the biggest contributor to the United Nations, has announced a major reduction of $285 million in the U.N. biennial operating budget.



Making the historic announcement on Sunday night, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called it 'a big step in the right direction.'



The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had sought a $5.4 billion budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, but the United States negotiated a reduction of over $285 million, Haley said in a statement.



'In addition to these significant cost savings, we reduced the UN's bloated management and support functions, bolstered support for key U.S. priorities throughout the world, and instilled more discipline and accountability throughout the UN system,' she added.



The U.S. diplomat warned of further cuts by saying that Washington will 'no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked.'



The U.S. contributes more to the U.N. than any other country - 22 percent of the core UN budget, or around $3.3 billion.



Also, 28 percent of the UN peacekeeping budget is paid from American taxpayers' pocket.



Each year, Congress must pass legislation to fund the activities and obligations of the U.S. government.



'We'll continue to look at ways to increase the UN's efficiency while protecting our interests,' said Haley.



In response to a recent overwhelming vote by the U.N. General Assembly condemning the U.S. Government's decision to relocate its Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, President Donald Trump had warned of repercussions: 'They take hundreds of millions of dollars, and even billions of dollars, then they vote against us. Well, we're watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We'll save a lot.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX