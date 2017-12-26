sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,22 Euro		+0,14
+2,30 %
WKN: 657892 ISIN: JP3902900004 Ticker-Symbol: MFZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,144
6,375
22.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK
BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK0,299+0,34 %
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC6,22+2,30 %