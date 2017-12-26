

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democrats and Republicans have long been at odds about how to handle healthcare, but President Donald Trump has expressed confidence lawmakers will eventually work together to address the issue.



Trump offered his optimistic assessment in a post on Twitter on Tuesday, citing the inclusion of the repeal of Obamacare's individual mandate in the recently signed GOP tax reform bill.



'Based on the fact that the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) ObamaCare, the Democrats & Republicans will eventually come together and develop a great new HealthCare plan!' Trump tweeted.



White House officials have recently said Trump would sign two bipartisan bills intended to address issues related to Obamacare.



One bill crafted by Senators Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., would provide funding for a key Obamacare insurance subsidy program.



A second bill from Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Bill Nelson, D-Fla., would fund a reinsurance program for high-risk health insurance enrollees.



Collins reportedly agreed to vote for the Republican tax reform legislation after receiving assurances that the two bills would receive votes in the Senate.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., indicated in an interview with NPR last week that Republicans would shift away from repeated efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare in 2018.



Noting that Republicans will have an even smaller majority in the Senate after Democratic Senator-elect Doug Jones of Alabama is seated, McConnell said the GOP will 'probably move on to other issues.'



McConnell argued the repeal of the individual mandate as part of the tax reform bill 'takes the heart out of Obamacare' and indicated he wants to focus instead on stabilizing the insurance markets.



However, other Republicans such as Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have pledged to move forward with efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.



'To those who believe - including Senate Republican leadership - that in 2018 there will not be another effort to Repeal and Replace Obamacare -- well you are sadly mistaken,' Graham said.



'By eliminating the individual mandate in the tax bill we have pulled one of the pillars of Obamacare out,' he added. 'But by no means has Obamacare been repealed or replaced.'



Graham indicated he would continue to push for a bill repealing and replacing Obamacare by block-granting money back to the states.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



