Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive driver state monitoring system (DSMS) market to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive driver state monitoring system market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Photo: Business Wire)

The report further segments the global automotive driver state monitoring system market by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive driver state monitoring system market:

Reducing the number of accidents through use of DSMS

Advances in safety-related technologies

Stringent government safety regulations

Reducing the number of accidents through use of DSMS

Drowsiness and fatigue in drivers are the major causes of road accidents, particularly for commercial vehicle drivers who must travel long distances for logistics and transportation. According to research, more than 20% of the crashes reported in 2010 were caused due to drowsiness or fatigue of the drivers. Also, it was found that more than 10% of the rear-end vehicle collisions were caused due to fatigue-related problems. The number of vehicle collisions is increasing, and so is the fatality rate. This has been a major cause of concern for fleet operators as well as the governments of various countries.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "Lack of concentration and inattentiveness because of sleep deprivation are primary factors causing drowsiness in drivers. According to industry experts, a truck driver gets an average sleep of just 5 hours a day. This busy lifestyle of the drivers usually leads to various sleep disorders and stress that increases drowsiness and fatigue. Moreover, it has been found that truck drivers forget to use passive safety systems such as seat belts that leads them to being more prone to injuries or accidents. Hence, to curb drowsiness-related road accidents, safety systems designers and developers from the automotive industry are working on developing DSMS."

Advances in safety-related technologies

With the increase in the number of accidents across the globe the emphasis on safety is increasing. Various government reports state that almost 20% of the accidents happen due to human errors such as drowsiness, loss of concentration, and fatigue. Activities such as messaging, surfing the internet, and speaking on the phone while driving, are common. Apart from these, changes in lifestyle, late working hours, and driving for long hours are leading to sleep disorders, increasing driver fatigue, which may lead to accidents.

The DSMS uses a camera to monitor driver fatigue and driver distraction in real-time using machine vision approaches. The increasing need for safety has brought innovations in DSMS such as face template matching and horizontal projection of a top-half segment of face to extract hypo vigilance symptoms of face and eye. These advances in DSMS would increase the accuracy of fatigue and distraction monitoring, which would help avert accidents.

Stringent government safety regulations

Accidents caused due to drowsiness and fatigue of vehicle drivers are on the rise, and this makes the driver and other road users vulnerable to serious injuries. The governments of leading countries have taken certain measures that help in curbing road accidents. The governments and automotive governing councils and bodies are taking initiatives that aid in bringing down accident-related fatality rates to make the roads safe for users.

"The US Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has passed a new rule that requires fleet operators to use electronic log devices designed to record the amount of time a truck driver usually spends driving. This requirement is expected to be implemented post 2017. Previously, paper logs were used, and truck drivers could easily manipulate them. Such mandates by the council are setting new standards in the automotive industry that are aimed at improving the safety of drivers as well as the other road users," says Amey.

