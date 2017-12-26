Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest price optimization study on the consumer packaged goods industry. A renowned consumer packaged goods firm wanted to look into customers' concerns related to the changing preferences and expand the overall customer satisfaction in the consumer packaged goods space. The client wanted to reduce costs and increase the speed to market for products.

According to the price optimization experts at Quantzig, "Leading organizations in the consumer packed goods space are relying on price optimization to successfully close the demand-supply gap and endorse effective pricing strategies to improve profits."

In the consumer packaged goods industry, shopper insights and price optimization drive long-term revenue growth. Effective management of pricing and promotion will have the most significant impact on business performance. Implementing price optimization in the consumer packaged goods space helps leading firms develop robust pricing and promotion strategies, forecast demand, and improve inventory levels.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to understand the pricing strategy and improve customer satisfaction levels. The client was also able to devise new marketing campaigns and streamline their overall workflow efficiency. Also, the client was able to launch new products and evenly allocate the resources based on customer requirements.

This price optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the most promising opportunities

Regulate their operating models to stay competitive in the market

This price optimization solution offered predictive insights on:

Devising an effective pricing strategy and improving customer retention levels by 20% in the consumer-packaged goods space

Identifying customer segments with higher probability of attrition and made promising retention strategy

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

