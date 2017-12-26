The global commercial aircraft electrical systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171226005102/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial aircraft electrical systems market 2017-2021 under their aerospace and defense library. (Photo: Business Wire)

Global commercial aircraft electrical systems market segmentation by aircraft type and geography

Technavio's report on the global commercial aircraft electrical systems market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by aircraft type, including commercial narrow-body aircraft, commercial wide-body aircraft, and commercial regional jets. As projected in 2016, more than 67% of the market share originated from commercial narrow-body aircraft.

Based on geography, the global commercial aircraft electrical systems market has been segmented into Americas, EMEA, and APAC. As of 2016, around 43% of the market share came from the Americas.

"During the forecast period, the demand for aircraft parts and components will remain the highest from the Americas because of the robust aviation manufacturing infrastructure in the US. The nation operates the highest number aircraft compared to any other country across the globe, and it has a large section of aging fleets that are due for replacement. This elevates the market opportunities for aircraft parts and component suppliers in the region," says Ramyabrata Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio foraerospace components research.

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

Global commercial aircraft electrical systems market: competitive vendor landscape

The commercial aircraft electrical systems market is highly competitive, and vendors compete based on cost, product quality, reliability, and market share. To survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality commercial aircraft electrical systems with the latest technology and materials. The aerospace industry has witnessed increased competition and cost pressure. There are also other challenges associated with fluctuating fuel costs and increase in raw material prices.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing demand for procurement of newer generation aircraft

Adoption of MEA concept

Market challenges:

Delay in aircraft delivery

Thermal challenges associated with increasing electrical architecture in aircraft

Market trends:

Introduction of electric environmental control system

Development of electric APU to support more electric architecture

Get a sample copy of the global commercial aircraft electrical systems market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing aerospace components research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171226005102/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com