

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Minneapolis police have removed the memorial erected by a white nationalist group in memory of Justine Damond, an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a black police officer in July.



Members of 'Identity Evropa' on Friday placed a memorial outside the Minneapolis Police Department's 5th Precinct, calling it a 'shrine' to Justine DPolice officer Mohamed Noor fired at the 40 year-old Australian woman when she approached his police car to report a woman screaming outside her Minneapolis home.



No formal charges were brought against the Somali-American, and a prosecutor suggested there was not enough evidence for it.



Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman blamed 'investigators' for not doing their jobs.



Police Department spokesman John Elder said an officer cleaned up the memorial after the department was notified about it.



'We cannot allow any memorial and anything like that to be put up at that location,' Elder said.



On Sunday, Minneapolis Mayor-elect Jacob Frey condemned the placement of the memorial outside the precinct.



