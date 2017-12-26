

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A prominent Utah newspaper is calling on long-time Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, to retire rather than seek an eighth term in office.



The Salt Lake Tribune's editorial board named Hatch as its Utahn of the Year but noted the designation is partly based on who had the biggest impact, for good or for ill.



The paper cited Hatch's part in the shrinking of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments as well as his role in the passage of the Republican tax reform bill.



However, the Tribune also accused Hatch of having an 'utter lack of integrity that rises from his unquenchable thirst for power.'



'Each of these actions stands to impact the lives of every Utahn, now and for years to come,' the editorial board wrote. 'Whether those Utahns approve or disapprove of those actions has little consequence in this specific recognition. Only the breadth and depth of their significance matters.'



The Tribune noted that Hatch promised that his run for re-election in 2012 would be his last, leading many likely successors of both parties to stand down.



'Clearly, it was a lie,' the editorial board wrote. 'Hatch is now moving to run for another term - it would be his eighth - in the Senate.'



'Once again, Hatch has moved to freeze the field to make it nigh unto impossible for any number of would-be senators to so much as mount a credible challenge,' they added. 'That's not only not fair to all of those who were passed over. It is basically a theft from the Utah electorate.'



The Tribune argued that it would be good for Utah if Hatch were to retire after having finally achieved major tax reform.



Reports have suggested former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is considering running for the seat if Hatch does not seek re-election.



