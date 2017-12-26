Technavio's latest market research report on the global commercial hot dog equipment marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171226005108/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial hot dog equipment market 2017-2021 under their food and beverage library. (Photo: Business Wire)

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global commercial hot dog equipment market is the increasing focus on product design. Many vendors are focusing on innovation in their product designs so that their commercial hot dog appliances have compact dimensions, can be cleaned easily, and have high efficiency.

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

The three emerging market trends driving the global commercial hot dog equipment market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Influx of equipment with better features

Availability of commercial hot dog steamers with compact dimensions

Increase in offering of dispenser cum commercial hot dog steamers

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Influx of equipment with better features

Many vendors have started concentrating on offering products with improved features with an aim to provide better solutions to end-users. This fact may drive the demand for commercial hot dog equipment during the forecast period. For instance, APW Wyott's commercial hot dog grill model X*PERT Series Slanted HotRod Roller Grills uses the "Tru-Turn" coated rollers that are easy to clean and 30% thicker than the coating on other models. Furthermore, the rollers have polytetrafluoroethylene seals at ends which do not allow grease to enter in the motor and chain. The equipment also uses a self-aligning chain guide/tension system that ensures a noise-free, smooth functioning, and eliminates chain slippage issues.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service, "Benchmark USA's commercial hot dog steamer model Dogpound Hotdog Steamer can hold up to 164 hot dogs and is designed in such a way that the equipment can accommodate hot dogs and sausages of any size. The equipment also has an adjustable thermostat to provide extra flexibility in controlling the temperature."

Availability of commercial hot dog steamers with compact dimensions

Many end-users such as small cafeterias and convenience stores do not record a significant demand for hot dogs. Therefore, investing in steamers that have high capacities or commercial hot dog steamers that have large dimensions is not feasible for such establishments. Such end-users most often prefer commercial kitchen appliances that have compact dimensions. In line with this, vendors have started focusing on offering commercial hot dog steamers that come with compact dimensions, so that they take up minimum space in commercial kitchens.

For instance, Equipex's model CS4E measures 18 inches in width and 11 inches in length. This dimension makes the equipment suitable for any commercial establishment. Further, the equipment follows the NEMA 5-15P standards, has PYREX glass that provides a strong resistance against high temperatures, has four toasting spikes, and has a heating element which is thermostatically controlled.

Increase in offering of dispenser cum commercial hot dog steamers

Owing to the rising popularity of hot dogs, the concept of self-service is also gaining popularity. In response to that, vendors have started offering equipment that can cook hot dogs and dispense them at the same time. As a result, customers can enjoy hot dogs by self-service without the intervention of any third person. These units function as cooking, merchandising, and dispensing appliances, and are ideal for use at convenience stores, concession stands, snack bars, or cafeterias.

"For instance, in Benchmark USA's model 60024 Doghouse hot dog steamer and dispenser, a customer just needs to remove a bun from the bun drawer, place the bun in the tray, and pull the lever to dispense a hot dog into the bun. The equipment operates on the first come first out basis that ensures a supply of fresh hot dogs always. The equipment also has compact dimensions," says Manu

Browse Related Reports:

Global Commercial Vegetable Cutters and Dicers Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Soft-Serve Machines Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Beverage Dispensers Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171226005108/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com