Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Publication relating to a transparency notification

Summary of the notification

As at 22 December 2017 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 22 December 2017 from De Eik nv indicating that it holds 3,61% of Intervest shares as a result of the acquisition of shares conferring voting rights in the context of the contribution in kind of a building in Zellik as 22 December 2017.

Full press release:

Transparency notification (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2158382/829698.pdf)



