The global mango seed oil and butter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global mango seed oil and butter market by product (cold-pressed mango seed oil and butter and expeller-pressed mango seed oil and butter) and by end-user (industrial users and foodservice). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: healthy cosmetic ingredient

One of the major factors that is contributing to the growth of the mango seed oil and butter market is its use as a cosmetic ingredient. The demand for natural and healthy ingredients is growing in the cosmetics industry. Consumers have a greater preference for natural ingredients over artificial ingredients as natural substances do not have any negative effect on the skin or hair. Oils such as avocado oil and mango oil are some of the beauty oils that are gaining popularity. These oils are becoming popular owing to their natural and beneficial effects on the skin and hair.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research, "Mango seed oil manufacturers are capitalizing on this opportunity. Beauty product manufacturers have started using mango oil in various products such as soaps, face wash, moisturizer, peeling gel, body oil, and other applications. Many small and established cosmetics brands have started promoting their product offerings by using the mango seed oil in the list of ingredients, which augurs well for the growth of the market."

Market trend: increasing demand for cold-pressed organic mango seed oil

Organic farming is the method of growing crops in natural ways without using pesticides or any other artificial agent. Organic products are healthier and eco-friendly options when compared with non-organic products. The demand for healthy and hygienic products is increasing steadily among consumers. With the rise in health and beauty issues, there has been an increase in demand for safer alternatives in the food and cosmetics industries. Though organic oils are more expensive than non-organic oils, the demand for organic oils is increasing steadily due to their health benefits. Consumers in developed economies are showing a growing interest in purchasing organic oils.

Market challenge: higher price of mango seed oil and butter

One of the major challenges that are hindering the growth of the mango seed oil market is the high prices associated with these healthy products. The overall price of mango seed oil is very high when compared with premium specialty oils. This is because around 2-3 kilograms of mango seed kernels are required to make one liter of oil. Also, the prices of mango seed as an ingredient are higher when compared with other nuts and seeds used to manufacture oil.

Key vendors in the market

Bramble Berry

Camden-Grey Essential Oils

Dr. Adorable

Essential Depot

From Nature With Love

Inesscents Aromatic Botanicals

Manorama Group

MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS

Natures Garden

Global mango seed oil is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences and therefore, the performance of players in the market is often affected by the changing consumer spending patterns and consumer tastes, regional and local economic conditions as well as demographic trends. The changing economic conditions are affecting the living standards of consumers and will also affect player's businesses. The market is fragmented owing to the presence of many small and large players that compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, packaging, reputation, marketing channels, and distribution.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

