The global prebiotic ingredient market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global prebiotic ingredient market segmentation by application and geography

Technavio's report on the global prebiotic ingredient market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including food and beverages and dietary supplements. As projected in 2016, around 82% of the market share originated from food and beverages.

Based on geography, the global prebiotic ingredient market has been segmented into EMEA, Americas, and APAC. As of 2016, close to 40% of the market share came from EMEA.

"The prebiotic ingredient market in EMEA is growing mostly due to the diversification and expansion of the food and beverage industry. Inulin, a type of prebiotic ingredient, is widely used in low-fat yogurt, low-sugar ice cream, low-fat dairy desserts, and milk beverages. It improves texture and taste. In mousse emulsion, inulin is being used as a fat replacer because of the stabilizing effect," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

Global prebiotic ingredient market: competitive vendor landscape

The global prebiotic ingredient market is highly competitive because of the presence of strong players in the market at both regional and international levels. The preference of consumers changes based on taste and benefits of food ingredients. To match up to the market demand, manufacturers are using prebiotic ingredients in various food and beverage products. Considering the demand from industrial users such as food and beverage manufacturers, dietary supplement manufacturers, and others, prebiotic ingredient manufacturers are introducing products that can be used for various applications.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increased use of prebiotics in functional foods

Health benefits of prebiotics

Market challenges:

High cost of production of prebiotic ingredients

Side effects of prebiotics

Market trends:

Increasing preference for prebiotic fiber supplements

Growing demand for prebiotics from poultry feed manufacturers

