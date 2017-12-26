Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentprinted circuit board (PCB) inspection equipment market in APACreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The PCB inspection equipment market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 15% by 2021. APAC consists of many local, regional, and international players for the PCB inspection equipment market. There is intense competition among existing players in the market as this is a capital-intensive industry. The focus of vendors is on commercial electronics, industrial electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, and medical equipment industries as there is immense scope for the use of PCB inspection equipment in these industries.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation, "Government initiatives and development of new products with cutting-edge technology are driving the market for PCB inspection in this region. Vendors are focusing on the development of customizable and innovative products to differentiate their products. Vendors of the PCB inspection market are investing heavily in research and developmental activities to develop new products with cutting-edge technology."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Gardien

Gardien is one of the world's largest players that offers independent testing and quality assurance solutions to the PCB industry. The company operates nationally and internationally and has 25 facilities. The company offers high-quality services to its entire range of customers including small family owned PCB shops and international fabricators.

Manncorp

Manncorp has always been at the forefront of PCB industry of China. Manncorp believes that product quality and creativity are the key factors for success. It has a large R&D team with a wide range of knowledge in their area of specialization.

Nordson

Nordson is a leader in precision dispensing, fluid management, and related technologies. It offers products and systems for managing adhesives, industrial coatings, fluids, and biomaterials. It is organized into three global operating segments: adhesive dispensing systems, advanced technology systems, and industrial coating and systems.

OMRON

The company's primary business is the manufacture and sale of automation equipment and systems. OMRON has contributed to the Japanese Industrial Revolution by improving productivity in the manufacturing industry and creating a new kind of interaction between people and machines.

Vision Engineering

Vision Engineering is a pioneer in optical design innovation. It holds many world patents for optical techniques that improve microscope optical and ergonomic performance. The company delivers leading-edge stereo inspection and optical measurement products that have helped in improving productivity of many companies all over the world.

