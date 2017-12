SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor giant Intel (INTC) is posting a notable loss in afternoon trading on Tuesday, sliding by 1 percent. Intel is pulling back further off the seventeen-year closing high set last Wednesday.



The decline by Intel comes after Japan's Nikkei newspaper said the company will drop out of the top slot for semiconductor sales this year, with Samsung surpassing Intel.



