The latest market research report by Technavio on the global thermoelectric modules marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171226005118/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global thermoelectric modules market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global thermoelectric modules market by application (commercial and government) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global thermoelectric modules market, according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor researchers:

Increased construction activities: a major market driver

The commercial segment dominated the global thermoelectric modules market in 2016, accounting for more than 71% of the share in terms of revenue

In 2016, APAC accounted for the largest share of the market, with close to 35% share

Ferrotec, KELK, Laird, and II-VI Marlow are the leading players in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Increased construction activities: a major market driver

Increased construction activities are one of the major factors driving global thermoelectric modules market. Development in the construction industry plays a significant role in boosting the global thermoelectric modules market. New construction in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors have increased the demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems that are integrated with thermoelectric modules. This improves building efficiencies, thereby generating high revenue for the market. Innovations in building design and increased focus on energy efficiency for buildings have created an opportunity for thermoelectric module manufacturers to increase their market foothold.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

APAC: largest thermoelectric modules market

The thermoelectric modules market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period. IR thermography in the region is driven by increased demand for IR thermal cameras for manufacturing facilities, failure detection analysis of electronic parts, crystal growth techniques, quality control, and process control and facilities management from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Singapore. These IR cameras are integrated with thermoelectric modules. Hence, with the increasing demand for IR cameras, the market for thermoelectric modules will also grow.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on embedded systems, "In APAC, the market is primarily driven by countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and few countries from Southeast Asia. IoT devices will find many uses in smart homes. Many smart homes are in the construction phase in Japan, China, and South Korea. Therefore, smart thermostats and smart home appliances may find a ready market in these constructions. APAC is expected to dominate the IoT devices market, including smart ACs and smart thermostats during the forecast period. This will drive the adoption of thermoelectric modules for these smart devices."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global thermoelectric modules market is highly fragmented with the presence of many large global vendors. The market is highly competitive with the players competing to gain larger market shares. The global thermoelectric modules market has a high potential for growth because of the increase in applications in devices across many sectors. Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and the changing dynamics of the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors. With the increasing competition, the market will also see consolidation.

Get a sample copy of the global thermoelectric modules market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing embedded systems research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171226005118/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com