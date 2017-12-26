

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes on Tuesday, attracting below average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.922 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.765 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.73.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.86.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to sell $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday and $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



