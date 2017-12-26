

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a jump by the price of crude oil generating buying interest, energy stocks are seeing considerable strength in afternoon trading on Tuesday. Crude for February delivery is surging up $1.39 to $59.86 a barrel on news of a pipeline explosion in Libya.



Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is up by 1.7 percent, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 1.6 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil & Gas Index is up by 1.1 percent.



