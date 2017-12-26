

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices continued to rise in thin holiday-season trading Tuesday.



With much of the global market remaining closed for Boxing Day, Feb gold ended $8.70, or 0.7%, higher at $1,287,50/oz., the highest in four weeks.



In economic news, U.S. home prices surged up 6.2 percent from a year ago, as eager buyers scrambled for a dwindling supply of properties for sale.



The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for December came in at 20 verses 21 expected. The prior month was higher at 30.



