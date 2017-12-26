DNotes Global, Inc. Announces Partnership With Geneca for Blockchain Technology Development

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2017 / DNotes Global, Inc. has announced a new partnership with technology consulting firm Geneca. The move will expand the company's development team as it prepares to launch DNotes 2.0 in the first quarter of 2018, and will provide the DNotes ecosystem with the technology support needed to achieve the firm's goals.

DNotes Global, Inc. Chief Technology Officer Theodore Hauenstein broke the news in an announcement to the DNotes community Saturday afternoon:

"We have been searching for the best possible firm to expand our development team for DNotes 2.0 and beyond, and we are proud to announce we have acquired the services of Geneca. Geneca shares both our business philosophy and our vision for making DNotes a technology leader, making them the ideal partner for our rapid expansion plans."

Hauenstein later expanded on those sentiments. "It is rare to find a company that ticks all the boxes on your wish list," he said. "Geneca does that for us. We are convinced that Geneca is the ideal technology partner for DNotes Global, Inc., and believe that they can help us guide DNotes down a new and exciting path."

With the addition of Geneca's technology services, DNotes Global, Inc. will have the expanded capacity needed to complete development of DNotes 2.0. The Geneca team will also provide critical expertise that will aid in further development and upgrades of the DNotes 2.0 platform well beyond its initial release in early 2018.

In addition, DNotes Global, Inc.'s leadership believes that this partnership will help to provide a more supportive environment on the DNotes platform for outside parties who want to develop products on that blockchain.

Geneca is a privately-held technology consulting firm headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. In an industry with a 70 percent failure rate, Geneca has achieved a strong 92 percent success rate across 19 years of product creation. Geneca offers advanced strategies, cutting-edge technological solutions, and a simplified approach to project management that focuses on successful product development above all else.

A few of Geneca's successful partnerships include kiosk development for Redbox, organizational consulting products for Boston Consulting Group, financial products for Mercer, as well as health insurance innovation with Anthem Healthcare.

DNotes Global, Inc. co-founder and CEO Alan Yong praised Geneca's team, as well as his own company's decision to partner with the technology firm:

"We are extremely pleased to have found a partner like Geneca. As a company, they share our business principles, management philosophy, and strategic mindset. In our conversations with members of the Geneca team, we were struck by how quickly they came to believe in the DNotes mission and vision, and we believe that bodes well for our future work together. We look forward to working closely with them to build the future of money and help shape a better tomorrow for people around the world."

About DNotes and Alan Yong:

DNotes co-founder Alan Yong is a well-regarded visionary who established Dauphin Technology in 1988. He is the author of the book "Improve Your Odds: The Four Pillars of Business Success", and is well-regarded as a "thought leader" in the cryptocurrency industry.

DNotes is a digital currency noted for its consistent and reliable growth, and innovative initiatives that actively engage women, young people, small businesses, workers, and others - effectively inviting the world to participate in the digital currency revolution. DNotes Global, Inc. has plans to launch DNotes 2.0 in early 2018, with improved features and functionality.

For more information please visit: http://dnotescoin.com

To learn more about Geneca, visit: https://www.geneca.com

Media contact

Name: Alan Yong

Email: Contact@DNotescoin.com

SOURCE: DNotes Global, Inc.