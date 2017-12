CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Apple (AAPL) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see notable weakness in afternoon trading on Tuesday. Apple is currently down by 2.6 percent.



The drop by Apple comes after a report from Taiwan's Economic Daily predicted the tech giant would lower its forecast for first quarter iPhone X sales to 30 million.



