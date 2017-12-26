

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler has announced a voluntary recall of about 1.8 million Ram trucks in order to fix an issue that could allow the truck to shift out of park and roll without the driver's foot on the brake.



The issue centers on vehicles with a shifter on the steering column. The recall mostly affects vehicles in North America. Models include some 2010-2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups; some 2011-2017 Ram 3500, 4500, and 5500 models; 2016 and 2017 Ram 3500 models that weigh less than 10,000 pounds; and some 2009-2017 Ram 1500 pickups.



Fiat Chrysler says the brake-transmission shift interlock device on the affected Ram vehicles can fail from long-term exposure to high interior temperatures caused by an electrical problem.



The automaker is aware of seven injuries and small number of accidents related to the problem.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX