Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Yeast and Enzymes Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of yeast and enzymes and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The rise in consumption of bakery products and increasing alcoholic beverage consumption are the key factors driving the growth of the global yeast market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, the pharmaceuticals sector is one of the major customers for enzymes, and the demand from this sector is forecasted to grow aggressively due to the expansion of pharmaceutical sectors in growing economies," added Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Yeast and Enzymes Market:

The increasing preference for gluten-free solutions.

Demand for replacement of chemical additives by natural additives.

Consolidation in the yeast and enzymes industry.

The increasing preference for gluten-free solutions:

There is a high demand for gluten-free packaged foods due to increasing cases of celiac diseases and gluten sensitivity. A new range of specialized baking enzymes and yeast is being developed by the prominent players in this market, to meet the increasing demand for gluten-free products. Moreover, the easy availability of gluten-free enzymes enables the buyers to manufacture gluten-free products and other wheat-free applications to cater to the growing demand.

Demand for replacement of chemical additives by natural additives:

The increasing demand for replacement of chemical additives with natural additives has caused a shift in the usage patterns of food additives. This has led to the increase in the usage of enzymes and yeast additives instead of chemical additives in processed foods and other edibles. Also, replacing the chemical additives with yeast and enzymes helps the buyers in offering natural products which appeal to the health-conscious customer segments. Moreover, the use of natural additives has a beneficial effect on human health, unlike harmful chemical additives.

Consolidation in the yeast and enzymes industry:

The yeast and enzymes industry is experiencing a consolidation in the form of M&A. The increasing competition and the constant need for participants to introduce new applications and products have forced consolidation in this industrial segment. Consolidation in this industry has led to the increase in its production and research capabilities. Also, this may lead to the introduction of innovative products in the market.

