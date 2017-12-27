

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher on Wednesday following the overnight rally in oil and metals prices and as investors shrugged off the weak lead from Wall Street.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 20.44 points or 0.09 percent to 22,913.13, after touching a low of 22,854.39 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a slightly stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.2 percent, while Panasonic is edging lower by 0.1 percent, Sony is declining 0.3 percent and Canon is down almost 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.3 percent. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial said it will take a 73.8 percent stake in Indonesia's Bank Danamon.



Among automakers, Honda is rising 0.2 percent while Toyota is declining 0.2 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is gaining almost 4 percent following the surge in crude oil prices.



Among the market's best performers, J Front Retailing is rising almost 8 percent, Kawasaki Heavy Industries is gaining more than 7 percent and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings is up almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Trend Micro Japan is losing almost 2 percent, while Kirin Holdings and Fujikura Holdings are down 1 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will release November numbers for housing starts and construction orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Tuesday as a notable decline by shares of Apple weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Nonetheless, overall trading activity remained relatively light, as many traders were still away from their desks following Christmas.



The Dow edged down 7.85 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 24,746.21, the Nasdaq fell 23.71 points or 0.3 percent to 6,936.25 and the S&P 500 dipped 2.84 points or 0.1 percent to 2,680.50.



The major European markets remained closed on Tuesday in celebration of Boxing Day.



Crude oil futures surged to the highest level in more than two years Tuesday, extending recent gains after a Libyan pipeline blast threatened supplies from the region. WTI crude for February delivery jumped $1.50 or 2.6 percent to $59.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



